Josh Magennis' first-half red card compounded the misery of a George Puscas strike for the hosts, but Gavin Whyte scored with five minutes to go to secure a point in Group B1 with plenty more Nations League fixtures left to play.

Baraclough was hired during the coronavirus pandemic as a replacement for Michael O'Neill who performed admirably with the side over the past seasons.

He will be keen to assess his team ahead of the Euro 2020 play-offs to determine which sides will make it to next year's finals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Northern Ireland v Norway game on TV and online.

When is Northern Ireland v Norway on TV?

Northern Ireland v Norway will take place on Monday 7th September 2020.

Nations League games are being staggered across the week-long international break this September.

What time is kick-off?

Northern Ireland v Norway will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Northern Ireland v Norway on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Northern Ireland v Norway online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Northern Ireland v Norway team news

Northern Ireland: Magennis is suspended for this one, meaning at least one change will be made to the starting XI.

Goalscorer Whyte or Kyle Lafferty have been tipped to replace him if Baraclough opts to reshuffle the formation and potentially drop Paddy McNair deeper.

Jonny Evans is back in training and should start after missing the Romania game due to personal reasons.

Norway: Alexander Sorloth hasn't made an impact at Crystal Palace, but he has Champions League semi-finalists RB Leipzig waiting in the wings.

He could start for Norway, potentially in place of Bournemouth star Josh King, alongside Erling Haaland.

Our prediction: Northern Ireland v Norway

It took a while, but that is Dortmund superstar Haaland on the Norwegian team sheet.

Norway boast few high profile stars nowadays, but they don't come much bigger than Haaland who will expect to score in every game he plays, as he did against Austria last week.

Northern Ireland will hope the return of Evans' experience at the back can quash Haaland's impact. If they can do so, the rest of their team stands a good chance of going toe-to-toe with the Scandinavians.

Our prediction: Northern Ireland 1-1 Norway

