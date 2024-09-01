It's been a slow start to the new season for the hosts, who may have taken four points from their first two league games but have not been particularly convincing.

A 1-0 win over Southampton in their opener was followed by a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth last weekend, in which they were second-best for long periods and have VAR to thank for the Cherries' second being controversially ruled out.

A win and a draw is still enough to leave Newcastle sixth – one place back from Sunday's visitors on goal difference.

More like this

There were familiar frustrations among the Spurs faithful when they dropped points against Leicester on the opening weekend, but Saturday's 4-0 win over Everton has sparked fresh excitement about what Ange Postecoglou's second season in North London could bring.

A win away at St James' Park, where Tottenham were beaten 4-0 back in April and 6-1 the year before, would really be a statement of intent in the early weeks of the 2024/25 campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Tottenham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Newcastle v Tottenham?

Newcastle v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 1st September 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Tottenham kick-off time

Newcastle v Tottenham will kick off at 1:30pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Newcastle v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Newcastle v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Newcastle v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Newcastle (29/20) Draw (3/1) Tottenham (6/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.