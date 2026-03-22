All eyes will be on the North East on Sunday lunchtime as Newcastle United host Sunderland in the first Tyne-Wear derby at St James' Park in a decade.

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The Mags have not beaten their fierce local rivals in the Premier League since 2010 and lost 1-0 at the Stadium of Light in December courtesy of Nick Woltemade's own goal.

A 7-2 defeat at Barcelona in the Champions League is hardly ideal preparation for the derby, but Sunday's game offers Newcastle the perfect way to respond.

Sunderland are struggling for form themselves, with only one win in their last five games, while there are more than just local bragging rights on the line, too, with the pair separated by just two points in the table as they hunt the European spots.

It will be an electric atmosphere at St James' Park and a fiery clash to match as two teams with genuine dislike for each other battle for North East supremacy.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Sunderland on TV and online.

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When is Newcastle v Sunderland?

Newcastle v Sunderland will take place on Sunday 22 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Sunderland kick-off time

Newcastle v Sunderland will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Sunderland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Newcastle v Sunderland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Newcastle v Sunderland on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

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