Newcastle United can tighten their grip on a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League with a win over PSV on Wednesday evening.

The Mags failed to make it past the group stages in their first season back in Europe, in 2023/24, but are now on course to reach the play-off round, with a top-eight finish and place in the last 16 not out of reach.

With a trip to PSG to come in the final round of League Phase matches, Eddie Howe's side will be desperate to add three points to their tally at St James' Park.

PSV won't be short of motivation themselves as they still have work to do to book their place in the knockout stages.

The Dutch side have struggled to translate their dominant Eredivisie form into the Champions League consistently this term but have had their moments, including a 6-2 victory over Napoli and a 4-1 win at Liverpool.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v PSV on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v PSV?

Newcastle v PSV will take place on Wednesday 21st January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v PSV kick-off time

Newcastle v PSV will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v PSV on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Newcastle v PSV online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Newcastle v PSV on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

