However, the news that Rodri could miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury is a huge blow to their hopes of winning for a fifth consecutive year, and makes getting back to winning ways in the league on Tyneside all the more important.

The Spaniard's absence represents an opportunity for Newcastle, who had an unexpected rest in midweek after their Carabao Cup tie at AFC Wimbledon was postponed due to flood damage to the Plough Lane pitch.

The Mags have not been wholly convincing this term, and were beaten 3-1 by Fulham last weekend, but are one of only two Premier League teams with a 100 per cent home record this term - whether that will still be the case when the full-time whistle goes on Saturday remains to be seen.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Man City on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Man City?

Newcastle v Man City will take place on Saturday 28th September 2024.

Newcastle v Man City kick-off time

Newcastle v Man City will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Newcastle v Man City online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Newcastle v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

