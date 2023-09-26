The Newcastle boss will be eager to lead the club to their first major domestic trophy since 1955, when they beat City in the FA Cup final at Wembley, but he could be forced to shuffle his pack amid a packed fixture list.

The visitors will be without Rodri for the trip to Tyneside, after the midfield metronome saw red for an off-the-ball tussle with Morgan Gibbs-White in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win at home to Nottingham Forest.

City are unbeaten in their last 10 meetings with Newcastle, and Pep Guardiola will have earmarked success in the Carabao Cup as one of his season's priorities after his side failed to lift the trophy last term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Man City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Newcastle v Man City?

Newcastle v Man City will take place on Wednesday 27th September 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Man City kick-off time

Newcastle v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Newcastle v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Newcastle v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

More like this

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Newcastle v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Newcastle (17/10) Draw (12/5) Man City (31/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now.