Andoni Iraola's farewell tour begins at St James' Park, with Bournemouth set to visit Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

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The Spanish coach is set to leave the Cherries when his contract expires in the summer but he'll be determined to finish with a flourish.

Bournemouth returned from the international break with a 2-1 victory away at Arsenal, which has cracked the title race wide open and boosted their hopes of qualifying for Europe.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe could be on the move as well this summer as his future remains uncertain.

The Mags dropped to 14th after last weekend's defeat to Crystal Palace but are still in the race for the European spots.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Bournemouth on TV and online.

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When is Newcastle v Bournemouth?

Newcastle v Bournemouth will take place on Saturday 18 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Bournemouth kick-off time

Newcastle v Bournemouth will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Bournemouth on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during the next episode of Match of the Day.

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Is there a Newcastle v Bournemouth live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Newcastle v Bournemouth on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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