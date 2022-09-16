While Callum Wilson has recently suffered a setback, Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin could both feature against Bournemouth on Saturday – though you'd understand if Eddie Howe was hesitant to throw them straight back into the starting XI.

Last weekend's postponements may well play into Newcastle United's hands by allowing some of their key attacking players more time to return to full fitness.

Newcastle have proven a tough side to beat this term, with their dramatic 2-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool their only loss all season, but they've struggled to land the killer blow in games and haven't won a Premier League game since their opener against Nottingham Forest.

They find themselves up against another newly-promoted opponent on Saturday as they welcome the Cherries to St James' Park in a game that they really should be winning if they want to challenge for European football this term.

Bournemouth have been written off as one of the frontrunners to go down but their spirited comeback against Nottingham Forest at the start of the month showed that there is plenty of fight in the squad.

Gary O'Neil remains in charge for the time being and it would be a huge boost to his hopes of getting the permanent job if they can get a result against Newcastle.

When is Newcastle v Bournemouth?

Newcastle v Bournemouth will take place on Saturday 17th September 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Bournemouth will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Bournemouth on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

Is there a Newcastle v Bournemouth live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Newcastle v Bournemouth team news

Newcastle predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett; Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Fraser

Bournemouth predicted XI: Neto; Smith, Mepham, Kelly, Zemura; Cook, Lerma; Anthony, Billing, Tavernier; Solanke

Newcastle v Bournemouth odds

Our prediction: Newcastle v Bournemouth

Newcastle have made St James' Park a tough place to come this year and despite struggling to land the knockout blow at times this term, the hosts will be the heavy favourites against one of the sides tipped by many for relegation.

Bournemouth's fight back against Nottingham Forest was impressive but they'll need to start this game much stronger if they want to come away with anything.

Two of Howe's Bournemouth successors have already come and gone – a Newcastle victory on Saturday could go a long way toward ensuring that O'Neil never gets the chance to be anything more than a caretaker at the Vitality Stadium.

Our prediction: Newcastle 2-0 Bournemouth (13/2 at bet365)

