Newcastle United and Bournemouth begin their FA Cup campaigns at St James' Park on Saturday.

The Premier League duo will look at Crystal Palace's shock triumph last term and fancy their chances of following in the Eagles' footsteps.

Newcastle won the Carabao Cup themselves last term and, after a slow start to the season, are up to sixth in the top-flight following their 4-3 victory over Leeds in midweek.

While Bournemouth's rocky recent run has seen them slide down into the bottom half of the Premier League, the Cherries have shown that under Andoni Iraola, they can beat anyone – a fact that should suit them well in knockout football.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Bournemouth on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Bournemouth?

Newcastle v Bournemouth will take place on Saturday 10th January 2025.

Newcastle v Bournemouth kick-off time

Newcastle v Bournemouth will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Bournemouth on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday and Sunday night.

Is there a Newcastle v Bournemouth live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Newcastle v Bournemouth on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 or talkSPORT 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

