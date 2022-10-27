Supporters will have to wait a little longer to see the Spaniard in action with caretaker boss Aaron Danks, the architect of the thrashing of Brentford, set to be in the dugout as Aston Villa take on Newcastle at St James' Park on Saturday while the new manager waits for his work permit.

A week is a long time in football, as the old cliche goes, and that is certainly the case for Aston Villa. They looked like a club in crisis when Steven Gerrard was sacked off the back of last week's 3-0 defeat to Fulham but there is renewed excitement amongst fans after the weekend's 4-0 victory and the appointment of Unai Emery.

Emery looks like a real coup for the Villa Park outfit – not least because he reportedly turned down the Magpies' advances almost a year ago.

Lots has changed at the North East club in that time, with Eddie Howe the coach picked by the Saudi Arabia PIF to lead the club forward.

Their improvement under the former Bournemouth boss was clear to see as they beat Tottenham on Sunday to move into the top four, and the Magpies will go in search of a fifth victory in six games on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Aston Villa?

Newcastle v Aston Villa will take place on Saturday 29th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Aston Villa will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Man Utd v West Ham.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Aston Villa on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Newcastle v Aston Villa live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Newcastle v Aston Villa team news

Newcastle predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young; Dendoncker, Luiz; Watkins, Buendia, Bailey; Ings

Newcastle v Aston Villa odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Newcastle (17/20) Draw (11/4) Aston Villa (16/5)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Newcastle v Aston Villa

Newcastle look set to be without Alexander Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin once again but that's not been an issue for Howe's side of late – with Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson picking up the slack.

The win over Spurs to move into the top four felt like a milestone moment on their journey but wins in games like this one will be vital to their top four hopes as well.

The Aston Villa squad produced quite the post-Gerrard response last weekend and the players will be highly motivated again as they look to showcase their quality to the new boss.

Our prediction: Newcastle 2-2 Aston Villa (16/1 at bet365)

