Liam Rosenior will look to continue his impressive start to life as Chelsea boss when the Blues head to Napoli to close out the League Phase of the Champions League.

Ad

Rosenior has won four of his first five games since replacing Enzo Maresca in the dugout and is now on the verge of clinching their place in the last 16 of Europe's primary club competition.

The West Londoners are one of a host of teams hunting a top-eight finish, which means they will need to win and potentially outscore some of their competition to avoid heading into the play-off round.

Napoli are 25th in the table and still have work to do, with only the top 24 teams qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Though they've won just one of their last six games, the Serie A side are unbeaten at home this season, while Antonio Conte would relish a victory against his former employers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Napoli v Chelsea on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Napoli v Chelsea?

Napoli v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 28th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Napoli v Chelsea kick-off time

Napoli v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Napoli v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 4 from 6:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Napoli v Chelsea online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Napoli v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 or talkSPORT 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Advertisement Napoli v Chelsea odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Napoli (21/10) Draw (13/5) Chelsea (6/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.