While Philippe Clement's side will fancy their chances of booking their place in the final against either Celtic or Aberdeen, Rangers have had a sub-par start to the season.

They've pulled off a couple of impressive wins in the Europa League, however, they were hammered 4-1 by Lyon at Ibrox last month and their 2-1 defeat against the unbeaten Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night has left Clement's men in third and nine points behind Celtic. They also need to catch Aberdeen, who are second only on goal difference.

Motherwell, who have only won the Scottish League Cup once back in 1950, have impressed in spells this season. Stuart Kettlewell's side beat Dundee United on Wednesday night to move up to fourth in the table and to within three points of Rangers but they'll be well aware of the quality of their opposition on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Motherwell v Rangers on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Motherwell v Rangers?

Motherwell v Rangers will take place on Sunday 3rd November 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Motherwell v Rangers kick-off time

Motherwell v Rangers will kick off at 3pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Motherwell v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Motherwell v Rangers online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Advertisement Motherwell v Rangers odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Motherwell (11/2) Draw (15/4) Rangers (21/50)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.