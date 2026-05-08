Hearts travel to Motherwell on Saturday night with Derek McInnes's side looking to extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership in a fairytale season.

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The Jam Tarts are on course to pull off a sensational title success to end Rangers and Celtic's dominance at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Hearts can become the first team other than the Old Firm duo to win the title since 1985 and would also end a 66-year title drought for the club.

Hearts beat Rangers 2-1 on Monday and they have just three games remaining to secure the title, including a trip to Celtic on the final day of the season. Rangers and Celtic will also take points off each other on Sunday in the final Old Firm of the campaign.

While Hearts are eyeing a historic title success, Motherwell are focusing on landing European football. They currently sit fourth but they're six points ahead of Hibernian with three games left to play. A point on Saturday could secure them a spot in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Motherwell v Hearts on TV and online.

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When is Motherwell v Hearts?

Motherwell v Hearts will take place on Saturday 9 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Motherwell v Hearts kick-off time

Motherwell v Hearts will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Motherwell v Hearts on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Motherwell v Hearts online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Motherwell v Hearts on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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