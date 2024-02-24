Struggling Motherwell should be the perfect opposition for Celtic to return to winning ways, but the hosts are unbeaten in their last six games at Fir Park, and scored five goals without reply against Ross County in their last home game.

The Well also claimed a share of the points in the latest meeting between the two teams, when Jonathan Obika struck at the death to cancel out David Turnbull's late penalty at Celtic Park last November.

A repeat of last September's first clash at Fir Park would be just the ticket for Celtic fans and neutrals, however, as Luis Palma fired the Bhoys into an 87th-minute lead before Blair Spittal thought he had rescued a point only for Matt O'Riley to score the winner with one of the final kicks of the game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Motherwell v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Motherwell v Celtic?

Motherwell v Celtic will take place on Sunday 25th February 2024.

Motherwell v Celtic kick-off time

Motherwell v Celtic will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Motherwell v Celtic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Motherwell v Celtic online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Motherwell v Celtic on radio

You can listen to live radio commentary of Motherwell v Celtic on Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland from 11:45am.

Motherwell v Celtic odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Motherwell (7/1) Draw (9/2) Celtic (1/3)*

