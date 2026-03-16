Where would Manchester United be without Bruno Fernandes? It's a question that the Theatre of Dreams faithful won't want to find out the answer to any time soon.

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The Red Devils skipper has been his side's talisman since arriving from Sporting halfway through the 2020/21 campaign and is enjoying another stellar season at Old Trafford.

Fernandes inspired Man Utd to a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday, setting up Casemiro's opener and Matheus Cunha's go-ahead goal, which leaves Michael Carrick's side in a commanding position in the race for the Champions League.

In doing so, he notched up 100 assists for the Old Trafford outfit and broke the club's single-season assists record (15), which was set by David Beckham in 1999/00.

The Portuguese playmaker is not done yet and now has his sights set on breaking a Premier League record as well.

But who has the most Premier League assists in a season? And will Bruno topple them this term?

Radio Times breaks down who has the most Premier League assists in a season as Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes chases the record.

Who has the most Premier League assists in a season?

The record for the most assists in a Premier League season, which is 20, is held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

Henry set that record for Arsenal in 2002/03, a season in which the French striker also scored 24 times in the league for the Gunners.

Thierry Henry provided 20 Premier League assists for Arsenal in 2003/04. (Photo By Ben Radford/Getty Images)

De Bruyne equalled that tally in the 2019/20 campaign for Man City. The Belgian midfielder found the net 13 times in the Premier League that term as well.

Will Bruno Fernandes break the Premier League assists record?

Bruno Fernandes is on course to break the Premier League assists record.

Fernandes has 16 assists in 30 Premier League games for Man Utd this season. With eight league games remaining in the 2025/26 campaign, he needs to provide five more assists to break the record.

The Red Devils captain opened his account for this season by setting up Harry Maguire's winner against Liverpool in October and has averaged 0.8 assists per game since. At that rate, he would finish the season with 22 assists, two clear of the current holders, Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

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Man Utd's remaining fixtures are:

At Bournemouth (8pm) Friday 20 March

(8pm) Friday 20 March v Leeds United (8pm) Monday 13 April

(8pm) Monday 13 April At Chelsea (8pm) Saturday 20 April

(8pm) Saturday 20 April v Brentford (8pm) Monday 27 April

(8pm) Monday 27 April v Liverpool (TBC) Saturday 2 May

(TBC) Saturday 2 May At Sunderland (TBC) Saturday 9 May

(TBC) Saturday 9 May v Nottingham Forest (TBC) Sunday 17 May

(TBC) Sunday 17 May At Brighton (TBC) Sunday 24 May

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