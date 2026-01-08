League Two promotion hopefuls MK Dons host Championship strugglers Oxford United in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday.

Ad

The hosts are aiming to reach the fourth round of the historic cup competition for the first time in nearly a decade, having downed two fourth-tier rivals so far this term.

Paul Warne's side have not been rewarded with the big-name draw they will have been hoping for but will fancy their chances against managerless Oxford.

The U's sacked Gary Rowett just before Christmas and are still searching for a replacement, which means caretaker boss Craig Short is set to take charge at Stadium MK.

The Championship is the priority for Oxford, who are three points adrift of safety, but last weekend's postponement means that Short can afford to name a strong side for the FA Cup tie.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch MK Dons v Oxford United on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is MK Dons v Oxford United?

MK Dons v Oxford United will take place on Friday 9th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

MK Dons v Oxford United kick-off time

MK Dons v Oxford United will kick off at 7:30pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is MK Dons v Oxford United on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 6 from 7:25pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream MK Dons v Oxford United online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is MK Dons v Oxford United on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement MK Dons v Oxford United odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: MK Dons (9/5) Draw (5/2) Oxford United (11/8)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.