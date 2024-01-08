Chelsea are also into the fourth round of the FA Cup following their 4-0 win against Preston on Saturday but their Premier League form has been inconsistent, with the Blues currently tenth in the table and 12 points off the top four.

Pochettino's side face Championship outfit Middlesbrough over two legs, with Michael Carrick's men all in on the Carabao Cup and securing a play-off spot by the end of the season.

Middlesbrough, who were knocked out of the FA Cup on Saturday by Aston Villa, won the Carabao Cup in 2004 in a 2-1 win against Bolton and they've also been runners-up on two occasions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Middlesbrough v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Middlesbrough v Chelsea?

Middlesbrough v Chelsea will take place on Tuesday 9th January 2024.

Middlesbrough v Chelsea kick-off time

Middlesbrough v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Middlesbrough v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Middlesbrough v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Middlesbrough v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

