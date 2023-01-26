The Manchester United star endured a tough campaign last season with just four Premier League goals to his name. However, he has more than doubled that tally before the end of January.

Marcus Rashford has slammed on the afterburners in 2022/23 with a run of form that shows no sign of slowing down.

Better still, Rashford has almost made the same number of appearances across all competitions this term as he did last season, with almost four times the number of strikes to his name.

Rashford has returned from the World Cup in sparkling form, a much needed boost for United boss Erik ten Hag as his team aim for the top of the Premier League.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the numbers you need to know about Marcus Rashford's goal record.

Marcus Rashford Premier League goals

Rashford has scored nine goals in 20 Premier League games so far in the 2022/23 season.

Those strikes take his season total to 18 goals in 29 games across all competitions.

The English superstar has found the net in nine of his 10 appearances for Manchester United since returning from the World Cup, where he also scored three goals in Qatar.

Premier League: 20 games, 9 goals

Champions League: 4 games, 3 goals

Europa League: o games, 0 goals

FA Cup: 1 game, 1 goal

Carabao Cup: 4 games, 5 goals

Marcus Rashford career goals

Rashford has only ever played for Manchester United throughout his career and made his debut in 2015.

He is en route to the 100 Premier League goals milestone and will be determined to maintain his outstanding run of form.

Manchester United (2015-23): 332 games, 111 goals

TOTAL: 332 games, 111 goals

Last updated: Thursday 26th January

