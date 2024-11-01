Van Nistelrooy led Man Utd to an impressive 5-3 victory over Leicester in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening, but the visit of the Blues and on-fire attacker Cole Palmer, who has seven goals and five assists in nine league games this term, will be a much tougher test.

Though Chelsea went out of the Carabao Cup themselves in midweek, suffering a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle, Enzo Maresca has made an impressive start to life at Stamford Bridge and has his side fifth in the table – just a point behind fourth-place Aston Villa and Arsenal in third.

If the last meeting between the Blues and Man Utd – a lung-busting seven-goal thriller that saw Palmer twice deep in stoppage time to steal all three points – then Sunday's game should be an entertaining way to close out the weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester United v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Manchester United v Chelsea?

Manchester United v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 3rd November 2024.

Manchester United v Chelsea kick-off time

Manchester United v Chelsea will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Manchester United v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Manchester United v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Manchester United v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

