The 29-year-old has been erratic at times and made some high-profile mistakes, which have often overshadowed his positive performances.

He is a big character but that can invite more pressure, as it did against Lyon in the recent Europa League quarter-finals.

The shot-stopper was drawn into a war of words with former Man Utd player Nemanja Matić ahead of the game and failed to back it up on the pitch as his errors cost Ruben Amorim's side a first-leg lead.

Onana made some important saves in the decider to help the Red Devils reach the semi-finals but still questions are being asked about whether he should be replaced in the summer.

Ahead of his return to Old Trafford as part of World XI at Soccer Aid 2025, Van der Sar – widely considered one of Man Utd's great modern goalkeepers and one of the finest in Premier League history – has weighed in on the situation at his former club.

The Dutchman, who understands the pressures of being the Red Devils' No. 1 and knows Onana from his time at Ajax, believes he will come good.

"He has a strong character and he has overcome a lot of obstacles already in his career," said van der Sar. "I'm sure when he gets the time and the faith, that he can deal with everything that is thrown at him.

"I think if he cuts out the mistakes, I'm sure that United will have a great goalkeeper for the coming five years."

Van der Sar also threw his support behind Amorim, urging his former employers to give the Portuguese coach the time and support he needs to bring the good times back at the Theatre of Dreams.

He said: "He came with a lot of enthusiasm and quality and and a big name for himself from Portugal.

"You've seen that going down a little bit and I think he expected the team would be further along after more than half a year in charge.

"Hopefully, they give him the time and resources. Hopefully, it will be a great summer window where they can work on the tactics and work on the system that is needed to get back to the level where they can challenge properly again for the top four or top five and eventually for the title."

Man Utd and Onana are back in action against Bournemouth on Sunday, but their main focus for the final weeks of 2024/25 is the Europa League.

The Red Devils travel to the San Mamés Stadium to face Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday.

Soccer Aid 2025 takes place on Sunday 15th June 2025.

