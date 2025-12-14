Manchester United will look for a response after their heavy midweek defeat in Europe when they host Tottenham in the Women's Super League on Sunday.

The Red Devils were outclassed by Lyon in a 3-0 defeat on Wednesday but must brush themselves down as they seek to sign off before the WSL winter break with a win.

Man Utd are third in the table and have both Arsenal and Spurs breathing down their necks.

The latter are just a point back from the hosts ahead of Sunday's clash in what is fast becoming an outstanding campaign.

When is Man Utd v Tottenham?

Man Utd v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 14th December 2025.

Man Utd v Tottenham kick-off time

Man Utd v Tottenham will kick off at 2:30pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Tottenham on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 2:15pm.

How to live stream Man Utd v Tottenham online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Man Utd v Tottenham on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

