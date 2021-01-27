What channel is Man Utd v Sheffield Utd Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United can reclaim their position at the top of the Premier League table when they engage rock-bottom Sheffield United in this round of midweek Premier League fixtures.

United have been outstanding lately. They are unbeaten in the Premier League since the first day of November, with 10 wins from their last 13 outings in the top flight.

Even then, their only draws have come against Manchester City, Leicester and Liverpool – all teams present in the current top five.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will demand a professional performance with no mistakes against bottom side Sheffield United.

Chris Wilder’s men have been whipping boys for the league in 2020/21 and have racked up just five points from 19 games so far. They are on course to set the lowest points total in Premier League history.

When is Man Utd v Sheffield Utd on TV?

Man Utd v Sheffield Utd will take place on Wednesday 27th January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Sheffield Utd will kick off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Sheffield Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 8pm

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Man Utd v Sheffield Utd online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v Sheffield Utd team news

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Telles, Fred, Matic, Greenwood, Fernandes, Martial, Cavani.

Sheffield Utd predicted XI: Ramsdale, Basham, Ampadu, Bryan, Bogle, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens, McGoldrick, Sharp.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Sheffield Utd

For every ounce of criticism fired his way, Solskjaer deserves an equal dose of respect for the job he is doing at Old Trafford.

Whether they hold their nerve to win the title or not, he has unlocked the true potential of Paul Pogba and surrounded him with spritely talents such as Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford to feed from him.

Add in Premier League Player of the Season contender Bruno Fernandes and the tireless workhorse Edinson Cavani to the mix and Man Utd have all the ingredients to keep impressing, but they need to keep winning the games they’re expected to – like this one.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-0 Sheffield Utd (6/1 at bet365)

