Erik ten Hag has a number of issues to solve if he is to get his side firing, including finding the right balance in midfield, although summer signing Mason Mount is set for a spell on the sidelines due to injury.

Nottingham Forest bagged their first points of the season with a dramatic 2-1 victory over newly-promoted Sheffield United, as Chris Wood stepped off the bench to head home the winner at the death last Friday.

Steve Cooper’s squad has since been strengthened by the arrival of World Cup-winning defender Gonzalo Montiel on loan from Spanish side Sevilla.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Nottingham Forest?

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest will take place on Saturday 26th August 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Nottingham Forest on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Man Utd v Nottingham Forest online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man Utd v Nottingham Forest on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

