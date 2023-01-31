The Red Devils dominated at the Forest Ground, with Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes netting.

Manchester United host Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, with Erik ten Hag's men boasting a 3-0 advantage.

United, who are fourth in the Premier League and level on points with Newcastle in third, are hoping to land their second cup win in five days after their 3-1 win against Reading in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Ten Hag will be desperate to win his first piece of silverware and United's first trophy since their Europa League and Carabao Cup successes in 2017.

Prior to the first-leg defeat, Forest's form had picked up, with Steve Cooper's men moving up to 13th in the Premier League after winning two of their last three outings.

Cooper will know he needs a major turnaround at Old Trafford on Wednesday night to book a place in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle or Southampton.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Nottingham Forest?

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest will take place on Wednesday 1st February 2023.

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Nottingham Forest on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Nottingham Forest online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (2/5) Draw (15/4) Nottingham Forest (7/1)*

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Man Utd v Nottingham Forest predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

