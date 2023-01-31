United have struggled to pick up trophies since Sir Alex Ferguson left Old Trafford, with their last successes coming in 2017 as they won the Europa League and the Carabao Cup.

Manchester United face Nottingham Forest in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday evening as the Red Devils eye their first piece of silverware since 2017.

Erik ten Hag's men hold a 3-0 advantage heading into Wednesday's second leg at Old Trafford after Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes netted in the first leg.

Forest's form had picked up prior to their defeat last week against United, with Steve Cooper's men going unbeaten in their last four Premier League games (won two, drawn two).

Cooper's side are up to 13th in the league and they'll be desperate to cause an upset and come from behind to set up a showdown against Newcastle or Southampton in the final.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Man Utd v Nottingham Forest.

When is Man Utd v Nottingham Forest?

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday 1st February 2023.

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest team news

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Weghorst.

Nottingham Forest predicted line-up: Hennessey; Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Lodi; Mangala, Danilo, Freuler, Scarpa; Johnson, Dennis.

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest prediction

United boast a major advantage heading into the second leg but Erik ten Hag's men should still come out on top on Wednesday to book their place in the Carabao Cup final.

Forest have impressed recently but they need to attack at Old Trafford to overturn their deficit and they will likely get picked off.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-0 Nottingham Forest (11/2 at bet365)

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man Utd (2/5) Draw (15/4) Nottingham Forest (7/1)*

