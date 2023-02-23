The progress has been all too clear to see in Erik ten Hag's first season at Man Utd but the Dutchman has made it clear he is at Old Trafford to win silverware rather than take the plaudits.

It will be all eyes on Wembley on Sunday afternoon with Manchester United and Newcastle United set to face off in the Carabao Cup final. For both, this weekend's game represents the opportunity to win the first trophy of a new era.

The Red Devils will be buoyed by the red-hot form of Marcus Rashford and the return of Casemiro as they bid to win their first major honour since their Carabao Cup/Europa League double in 2016/17.

The wait has been much longer for Newcastle. Sunday's game will be their first Wembley finals since 1999 and, perhaps most notably, the first since the Saudi PIF takeover.

They too will have their midfield general, Bruno Guimaraes, back in their ranks but are without first choice goalkeeping duo Nick Pope (suspended) and Martin Dubravka (cup tied).

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Newcastle?

Man Utd v Newcastle will take place on Sunday 26th February 2023.

Man Utd v Newcastle kick-off time

Man Utd v Newcastle will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 3pm and Main Event from 3:30pm.

How to live stream Man Utd v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man Utd v Newcastle odds

Man Utd v Newcastle prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Man Utd v Newcastle predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

