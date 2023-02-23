Man Utd are hunting for their first bit of silverware since their Carabao Cup/Europa League double-winning season under Jose Mourinho in 2016/17 and it really does feel that with Erik ten Hag at the helm, they're on their way back.

The first major domestic final of the 2022/23 campaign is upon us. Manchester United and Newcastle United are set to scrap it out at Wembley on Sunday to get their hands on the Carabao Cup.

They've beaten Premier League duo Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest on their run to the final but Newcastle are without doubt their toughest challenge yet in this competition.

The Magpies have been excellent under Eddie Howe this season but beating the Red Devils to win their first major trophy since the 1970s, and the first under Saudi PIF ownership, would cement that they're the rising force many of the big teams have feared they'd become since the takeover.

Both clubs will see this as just the first milestone in a longer journey back to the top of English football but that doesn't make getting their hands on the silverware any less important to them.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Man Utd v Newcastle.

When is Man Utd v Newcastle?

Man Utd v Newcastle will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 26th February 2023.

Man Utd v Newcastle team news

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Newcastle predicted line-up: Karius; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Man Utd v Newcastle prediction

The two fan bases will feel like Sunday's final has been a long-time coming and that anticipation could mean a cagey start to proceedings but given the attacking quality likely to be on show, that should give way to an entertaining contest.

That Bruno Guimaraes and Casemiro are both back available will be a fantastic boost for their respective sides and the game could well be settled by how well the latter's partner performs as that has been a problem in Christian Eriksen's absence – Marcel Sabitzer is still learning the ropes at Old Trafford, Fred is consistently inconsistent, and Scott McTominay has just returned from injury.

The goals have dried up recently for Howe's side while Man Utd have the form forward in Europe, in the form of Marcus Rashford, but perhaps more important still is the absence of the suspended Nick Pope and the cup-tied Martin Dubravka, which means Loris Karius is set to make his first-ever Newcastle appearance.

Newcastle will worry the Red Devils, who won't have long to recover from Thursday's Europa League play-off against Barcelona, but with serial winners like Casemiro and Rafael Varane in the ranks, the trophy might well head back to Manchester.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-1 Newcastle (8/1 at bet365)

Man Utd v Newcastle odds

