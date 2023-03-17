No side has reached the final four of the competition more than the Red Devils but they've lost five of their last eight matches at this stage, including their defeat to eventual winners Leicester City in 2020/21.

Manchester United will be looking to put their poor recent record in FA Cup quarter-finals behind them when they host Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Man Utd have already won the Carabao Cup in Erik ten Hag's inaugural season but may feel like they're destined to add the FA Cup to the collection as well after their dramatic 3-1 comeback win over West Ham in the last round.

Having required a replay to get past Sunderland in the fourth round, Fulham cruised past Leeds United in the fifth but will likely have been hoping to avoid Sunday's hosts given their record against them.

Not only have the Cottagers won none of their last 15 games against Man Utd and just one of their last 25 games at Old Trafford, but they've also lost eight in a row against them in the FA Cup – a record they'll have to put right to make the semi-finals for the first time in 21 years.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Fulham?

Man Utd v Fulham will take place on Sunday 19th March 2023.

Man Utd v Fulham kick-off time

Man Utd v Fulham will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Fulham on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 3:45pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Man Utd v Fulham online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Man Utd v Fulham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Man Utd v Fulham prediction

