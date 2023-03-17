The Red Devils have hit a rocky patch of domestic form, having lost 7-0 to Liverpool a fortnight ago and played out a goalless draw with Southampton last weekend, but the reward of a semi-final at Wembley may be enough to help them get back to their best.

FA Cup quarter-final weekend wraps up at Old Trafford where Manchester United host Premier League rivals Fulham.

Erik ten Hag has showcased his qualities as a problem solver since taking charge at Old Trafford and will need to do so again as Sunday will be the first game of key midfielder Casemiro's four-match suspension.

Fulham were outclassed by Premier League leaders Arsenal last weekend but will take confidence from how close they pushed the Red Devils at Craven Cottage in December when Alejandro Garnacho's stoppage-time winner robbed them of a hard-earned point.

They eased past Leeds in the last round but have a dreadful record against Man Utd in the FA Cup – having lost their last eight games against them in the competition and not beaten them since 1908.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Man Utd v Fulham.

When is Man Utd v Fulham?

Man Utd v Fulham will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 19th March 2023.

Man Utd v Fulham team news

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Fulham predicted line-up: Leno; Tete, Diop, Reem, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Willian, Pereira, Soloman; Mitrovic

Man Utd v Fulham prediction

It could well be the tale of two midfield generals on Sunday. The absence of Casemiro, who is set to miss four games after his straight red card against Southampton, is a massive blow for Man Utd and will mean ten Hag is unlikely to get the control that he so craves.

João Palhinha's absence was exploited by Arsenal on the weekend but the Fulham maestro will be back available for the trip to Old Trafford, which boosts their hopes of an upset tenfold.

It's likely to be a more open and end-to-end game than Man Utd want, which will suit the visitors. They'll need to take their chances and may be able to play on their hosts' recent fragility by getting ahead early.

That said, a shoot-out could suit the Red Devils if Marcus Rashford and co. can find their groove.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-1 Fulham (15/2 at bet365)

