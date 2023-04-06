The Red Devils head into the latest round of Premier League fixtures sitting fourth in the table, three points clear of Tottenham with a game in hand, following Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Brentford at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will be looking to cement their place in the Champions League qualification spots when they host relegation-threatened Everton this weekend.

Erik ten Hag's team are also bidding to make it three wins from three games against Everton this season after a 2-1 Premier League victory last October before a comfortable FA Cup third-round success in January.

Michael Keane's last-gasp stunner was enough to earn the Toffees a point against Tottenham on Monday night and help Sean Dyche's side climb out of the drop zone into 15th.

The draw extended Everton's unbeaten run to four games, although Abdoulaye Doucoure will be suspended for the trip to Old Trafford after seeing red in the Spurs match.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Everton on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Everton?

Man Utd v Everton will take place on Saturday 8th April 2023.

Man Utd v Everton kick-off time

Man Utd v Everton will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Everton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man Utd v Everton online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Man Utd v Everton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Man Utd v Everton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (TBC) Draw (TBC) Everton (TBC)*

Man Utd v Everton prediction

