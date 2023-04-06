The England international appeared to be feeling his hamstring in the first half of Wednesday's win over Brentford and was replaced for Tyrell Malacia before the break as a precaution.

Manchester United are sweating on Luke Shaw's fitness ahead of Everton's visit to Old Trafford this weekend.

Erik ten Hag will definitely be without Casemiro, who serves the final game of his four-match suspension, as well as injured pair Alejandro Garnacho and Donny van de Beek, but Christian Eriksen has returned to full training.

Everton will be missing Abdoulaye Doucoure for the trip to Old Trafford after the midfielder saw red in Monday's 1-1 draw with Tottenham for putting a hand in Harry Kane's face.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche could soon be able to call upon Dominic Calvert-Lewin with the striker close to returning from a hamstring injury.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Man Utd v Everton.

When is Man Utd v Everton?

Man Utd v Everton will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 8th April 2023.

Man Utd v Everton team news

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Sabitzer, Fernandes; Antony, Sancho, Rashford

Everton predicted line-up: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey; Iwobi, Gueye, Garner, Onana, McNeil; Gray

Man Utd v Everton prediction

A return of nine wins from 13 games at Old Trafford makes Manchester United a reliable beast on their home patch under Erik ten Hag.

It was a case of job done when grinding out the midweek win over Brentford and a similar game is likely against Everton, with Sean Dyche's side expected to sit back and soak up plenty of pressure in a bid to nick a point or three.

The Toffees have drawn their last two on the road, but their overall away form is concerning with seven defeats and a solitary win from 14 games.

Marcus Rashford remains in red-hot form and is the most likely man to find the back of the net for United in what could be a scrappy game.

Our prediction: Man Utd 1-0 Everton (13/2 at bet365)

Man Utd v Everton odds

