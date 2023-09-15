Summer signing Rasmus Højlund could make his full debut after an encouraging cameo at the Emirates Stadium, but deadline-day arrival Sofyan Amrabat is a doubt and joins the likes of Luke Shaw, Raphaël Varane, Mason Mount and Lisandro Martínez as fitness concerns for Erik ten Hag.

It is not just on the pitch where Ten Hag has problems, as a spat with Jadon Sancho dominated the gossip columns during the international break, while Antony is delaying his return to training amid off-field controversy.

Brighton are the Premier League's great entertainers with 12 goals from four games, and their three victories, including a 3-1 success against Newcastle last time out, means they are once again flying high. A positive result here would tee the Seagulls up nicely for their European debut on Thursday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Brighton?

Man Utd v Brighton will take place on Saturday 16th September 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Brighton kick-off time

Man Utd v Brighton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Brighton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Man Utd v Brighton online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man Utd v Brighton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

How to watch Man Utd v Brighton in the US

You can watch Man Utd v Brighton live on Peacock at 10am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Man Utd v Brighton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (6/5) Draw (11/4) Brighton (2/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

