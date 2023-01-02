Erik ten Hag is enjoying a solid maiden campaign in the Old Trafford dugout and the Dutchman has the Red Devils firmly in contention to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The latest stop on Manchester United's push for a top-four finish is a visit from Bournemouth.

A solid home record has been the backbone of United's encouraging position in the Premier League table so the Dutchman will fancy his team's chances of earning another victory against a team tipped by many to drop out of the top flight.

Bournemouth have never won at Old Trafford and it would be the ideal time to claim all three points as the relegation pack are closing in.

The Cherries, who handed Gary O'Neil the job as Scott Parker's permanent replacement in late November, are among the worst travellers in the Premier League and are also pointless against the 'Big Six' this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Bournemouth on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Man Utd v Bournemouth?

Man Utd v Bournemouth will take place on Tuesday 3rd January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Bournemouth kick-off time

Man Utd v Bournemouth will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Bournemouth on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Man Utd v Bournemouth live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man Utd v Bournemouth odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (TBC) Draw (TBC) Bournemouth (TBC)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Man Utd v Bournemouth prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Man Utd v Bournemouth predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.