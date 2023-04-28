Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford scored in the first half at Tottenham on Thursday but Spurs fought back after the break to share the spoils. Despite the minor setback, the Red Devils boast a healthy advantage in the race for Champions League qualification.

Manchester United host one of the Premier League's most in-form teams as they bid to bounce back to winning ways this weekend.

Aston Villa head to Old Trafford in fine fettle after Tyrone Mings' first-half header secured all three points on Tuesday to take their unbeaten streak to 10 games.

Unai Emery's side are six points behind United, having played two games more, and a victory would bolster their hopes of playing European football next term.

It will be the third meeting between the two teams after Villa secured a 3-1 victory in the Premier League last November before United gained revenge four days later by winning 4-2 win in the Carabao Cup third round.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Aston Villa on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Man Utd v Aston Villa?

Man Utd v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 30th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Aston Villa kick-off time

Man Utd v Aston Villa will kick off at 2pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Aston Villa on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Man Utd v Aston Villa online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man Utd v Aston Villa on radio

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for radio coverage in the UK.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man Utd v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (TBC) Draw (TBC) Aston Villa (TBC)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Man Utd v Aston Villa prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Man Utd v Aston Villa predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.