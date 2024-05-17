It's a sucker punch for the Gunners, but no less than we've come to expect from Pep Guardiola's ruthless winners, who always seem to come through when it matters.

The hosts are set to be without goalkeeper Ederson, who will miss the rest of the season due to the head injury he suffered against Spurs, but should have captain Kevin De Bruyne available despite a midweek ankle knock.

The only thing standing in the way of yet another Man City Premier League triumph are West Ham, in what will be David Moyes's last game in charge.

More like this

Moyes has promised that his Hammers will "try and do the best we can" to deny Guardiola and co, but joked that it would be tough to stop "their under-14s winning the title".

It would be no surprise to see the Scottish coach blood some of the East London club's young talent – with their place in the top half of the table already confirmed.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v West Ham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Man City v West Ham?

Man City v West Ham will take place on Sunday 19th May 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v West Ham kick-off time

Man City v West Ham will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Man City v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 3pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man City v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man City v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Man City v West Ham in the USA

You can watch Man City v West Ham live on FuboTV OR Peacock at 11am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man City v West Ham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (1/12) Draw (11/1) West Ham (20/1)*

Bet Boost: Erling Haaland to score a header – 6/1 13/2

Bet Boosts are only available to new and eligible customers, and are subject to availability.

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.