But Sky Blue attention now turns to Europe as Man City try to push further up the table. A home draw in their opener against Inter was followed up by a 4-0 win away at Slovan Bratislava last month, which leaves the 2022/23 champions eighth in the table after two games – with a top eight finish enough to earn them a place in the round of 16.

The hosts will be the heavy favourites to take all three points on Wednesday but they will know not to underestimate a Sparta Prague side that are unbeaten themselves in the Champions League this term. The Czech team beat RB Salzburg 3-0 in the opening round and then drew 1-1 with Stuttgart to leave them level on points with Man City.

It'll be a first meeting ever between the two clubs, which will no doubt serve as extra motivation for the visitors.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Sparta Prague on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Man City v Sparta Prague?

Man City v Sparta Prague will take place on Wednesday 23rd October 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Sparta Prague kick-off time

Man City v Sparta Prague will kick off at 8pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Man City v Sparta Prague on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Man City v Sparta Prague online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Man City v Sparta Prague on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Advertisement Man City v Sparta Prague odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Man City (1/14) Draw (10/1) Sparta Prague (28/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.