There is a David v Goliath feel to Saturday's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, where Premier League giants Manchester City face Championship outfit Southampton.

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Pep Guardiola's side moved to the top of the Premier League with a victory over Burnley on Tuesday night but will put their title charge on pause this weekend to focus instead on the pursuit of an eighth FA Cup triumph.

Though the odds are against them, Southampton have already proven they can take on Premier League opposition – beating Arsenal and Fulham on their way to the semi-finals.

Tuesday evening's draw with Bristol City brought an end to their seven-game winning run in the Championship but the Saints will still head to Wembley full of confidence that they can spring another upset.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Southampton on TV and online.

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When is Man City v Southampton?

Man City v Southampton will take place on Saturday 25 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Southampton kick-off time

Man City v Southampton will kick off at 5:15pm.

What TV channel is Southampton v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and BBC One.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

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How to live stream Man City v Southampton online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass, without signing up to a contract, or on BBC iPlayer.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

Is Man City v Southampton on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Man City v Southampton odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Man City (2/9) Draw (11/2) Southampton (10/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

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