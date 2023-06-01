Premier League champions Manchester City are bidding to lift the trophy for the first time since 2019 and tick off the second leg of their treble bid ahead of next weekend's Champions League final.

Wembley is the setting for the third Manchester derby of the campaign as two of English football's biggest clubs meet in the FA Cup final.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden bagged three goals each when Pep Guardiola's side ran out 6-3 winners in this season's first meeting between the two teams last October.

Manchester United - the only club to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season - are looking to win their second piece of silverware for the campaign after securing the Carabao Cup in February.

Late goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford secured all three points for the Red Devils when they welcomed City to Old Trafford in the Premier League reverse fixture in early January.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions for Man City v Man Utd.

When is Man City v Man Utd?

Man City v Man Utd will kick off at 3pm on Saturday 3rd June 2023.

Man City v Man Utd prediction

There has been just one draw in 15 matches between the two teams since the start of the 2017/18 campaign so there is a good chance that this is done and dusted within 90 minutes. In that period, City have won eight and United have won six.

The case is further supported by the fact that last year's FA Cup final was the first since 2016 to need more time for a winner to emerge.

While Manchester United have come on leaps and bounds under Erik ten Hag, it is difficult to look beyond Manchester City amid their treble bid. Pep Guardiola's side were in a rich vein of form before the Premier League title was secured, and you can put a line through their defeat at Brentford on the final day of the season as squad players were given a chance to start.

Crucially, the likes of Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan will be fresh for this, and they should provide City with enough firepower to get the job done.

Our prediction: Man City 2-1 Man Utd (15/2 at bet365)

Man City v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man City (1/2) Draw (15/4) Man Utd (19/4)*

