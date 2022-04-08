Either side could take a significant step toward the title as just a point separates them and there are just eight games left of the season.

Manchester City host Liverpool on Sunday afternoon in the biggest game of this weekend's Premier League TV schedule and perhaps the most important game of the season to date.

Jurgen Klopp's team have closed the gap in recent weeks but the pressure is on them to get a result at the Etihad.

Anything other than a Liverpool win leaves Man City in the driving seat and the finish line of the 2021/22 Premier League season is fast approaching.

We've seen some massive games between these two clubs in recent years but Sunday's match has the potential to be the most enthralling yet, with so much riding on it.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Man City v Liverpool?

Man City v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 10th April 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Liverpool will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Everton v Man Utd on Saturday.

What TV channel is Man City v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

How to live stream Man City v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man City v Liverpool team news

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündogan; Sterling, Foden, Grealish

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Man City v Liverpool odds

bet365 odds: Man City (1/1) Draw (11/4) Liverpool (5/2)*

Our prediction: Man City v Liverpool

Avoiding defeat would be a massive momentum boost for Man City but Liverpool have been in imperious form of late – winning 17 of their last 18 games in all competitions.

The pressure is on the Reds to get a result and knock their hosts off top spot in what is surely the biggest Premier League game of the season.

Such is the confidence of both sides that it may not be as cagey as one might assume and it could well be impossible to split them over 90 minutes.

Our prediction: Man City 2-2 Liverpool (14/1 at Bet365)

