Pep Guardiola will be absent from the bench for the second game in a row after undergoing back surgery in late August so assistant manager Juanma Lillo takes the matchday reins once again.

Fulham put in a good shift in their two league meetings with City last term and Marco Silva's side make the long trip north buoyed by their well-deserved draw at Arsenal and Carabao Cup success against Tottenham.

The Whites had a busy final few days in the summer transfer window, but Silva is likely to stick with his tried-and-tested players as an afternoon spent digging in and repelling the home side's attacks could be on the cards.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Man City v Fulham?

Man City v Fulham will take place on Saturday 2nd September 2023.

Man City v Fulham kick-off time

Man City v Fulham will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Fulham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Man City v Fulham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man City v Fulham on radio

If you live in the local area, you can listen to the match on BBC Radio Manchester, which is available on 95.1 FM.

Man City v Fulham odds

bet365 odds: Man City (1/6) Draw (7/1) Fulham (14/1)*

