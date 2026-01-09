Manchester City and Exeter City meet in a competitive fixture for the first time on Saturday, with the Grecians travelling to the Etihad in the third round of the FA Cup.

Nearly 8,000 fans will make the long journey up from Devon to back the League One side, who are looking to cause a major upset against one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Man City are still searching for their first win in 2026, having drawn three games in a row, but it would be no surprise to see Pep Guardiola shuffle his pack significantly after a busy festive period.

After losing in the FA Cup final in the last two years, the hosts will be hunting silverware this term in what could be Guardiola's last season at the club.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Exeter on TV and online.

When is Man City v Exeter?

Man City v Exeter will take place on Saturday 10th January 2025.

Man City v Exeter kick-off time

Man City v Exeter will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Exeter on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday and Sunday night.

Is there a Man City v Exeter live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man City v Exeter on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

