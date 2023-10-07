Last season's fourth-place finish in the Women's Super League was City's worst since 2014, so their 2-0 success at West Ham United on the opening weekend was the perfect way to start the new campaign.

England forward Lauren Hemp opened the scoring before summer signing Jill Roord netted on her debut to secure the points.

City claimed the spoils in last season's corresponding fixture in March, although Chelsea have not lost to a domestic rival since - and clinched the double last term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Man City v Chelsea?

Man City v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 8th October 2023.

Man City v Chelsea kick-off time

Man City v Chelsea will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Chelsea on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 12:15pm.

How to live stream Man City v Chelsea online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Man City v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Manchester.

BBC Radio Manchester is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages – local restrictions will apply. You can also listen to BBC Radio Manchester online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Man City v Chelsea odds

