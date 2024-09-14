But the Man City boss will have more than just the Bees' visit on his mind as he looks to manage his squad carefully ahead of a hectic run that will see his side play five games before the end of September, and two more by the next international break in early October.

The expected return of Rodri, Phil Foden and Savinho this weekend should help Guardiola and make things a little more difficult for Brentford, who have caused the champions problems in the past and won away at the Etihad two years ago.

Thomas Frank's team have made a strong start to the season despite the departure of Ivan Toney, taking six points from their first two games to climb to sixth in the table.

Maintaining that sort of position will be tough, but Saturday's visitors have shown enough to suggest they could compete for a top-half finish in 2024/25.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Man City v Brentford?

Man City v Brentford will take place on Saturday 14th September 2024.

Man City v Brentford kick-off time

Man City v Brentford will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Brentford on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is Man City v Brentford available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man City v Brentford on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Man City v Brentford odds

