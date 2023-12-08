Khadija Shaw hit a hat-trick in the Spurs thrashing to move joint top of the league's goalscoring charts, and she will be hoping to add to her tally when Aston Villa visit the Academy Stadium.

A disappointing start to the season leaves the Villans just two places and two points off the bottom of the table - a far cry from last season's fifth-place finish in the WSL.

Carla Ward's side have only won two of their eight games, but City should not underestimate the opposition as both of their victories have come on the road and they claimed a creditable draw in last season's corresponding fixture.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Man City v Aston Villa?

Man City v Aston Villa will take place on Saturday 9th December 2023.

Man City v Aston Villa kick-off time

Man City v Aston Villa will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 11:30am.

How to live stream Man City v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man City v Aston Villa on radio

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Man City v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (1/6) Draw (6/1) Aston Villa (10/1)*

