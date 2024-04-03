Unai Emery's side are enjoying a fantastic season, sitting just ahead of Tottenham in the race for the top four, but know the size of the task facing them up in Manchester.

Pep Guardiola's side are unbeaten since their defeat to Villa in December, having won 19 of their 23 games since, and have not lost any of their last 39 home games. They are three points behind league leaders Liverpool after their goalless draw with Arsenal on Sunday but the business end of the season is usually when they click into top gear.

A brilliant defensive display from the Gunners was required to keep Man City out at the weekend but Emery may feel that attack is the best form of defence on Wednesday given that has been his side's strength this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Man City v Aston Villa?

Man City v Aston Villa will take place on Wednesday 3rd April 2024.

Man City v Aston Villa kick-off time

Man City v Aston Villa will kick off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man City v Aston Villa online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Man City v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

How to watch Man City v Aston Villa in the USA

You can watch Man City v Aston Villa live on Peacock at 2:15pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Man City v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (3/10) Draw (5/10) Aston Villa (7/10)*

