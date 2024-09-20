Man City have pipped the Gunners to the title in the past two campaigns, and sit two points clear of them at the top of the table after winning all of their first four games this term.

They're the Premier League's top scorers with 11, but will face the division's joint-meanest defence this weekend.

They may not yet have been at their best going forward, but Mikel Arteta's side have conceded just once in the league this season - and showed they can grind out big results with a 1-0 win over Tottenham in the North London derby last weekend.

That victory came without key midfielders Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard, and Arsenal will have the former back available for Sunday's trip to the Etihad – in a huge boost to their hopes of making an early statement in the title race.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Man City v Arsenal?

Man City v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 22nd September 2024.

Man City v Arsenal kick-off time

Man City v Arsenal will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Man City v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man City v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

