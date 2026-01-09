Mali and Senegal meet in Tangier on Friday to kick off the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025.

Ad

The Lions of Teranga remain unbeaten in the tournament after proving too good for Sudan in the round of 16.

Sadio Mane and co. survived an early scare to win 3-1 and move one step closer to a second AFCON triumph.

Mali may feel that fate is on their side after a dramatic victory over Tunisia in the last 16. Lassine Sinayoko converted a 96th-minute equaliser from the penalty spot and the Eagles would go on to win the game via a shootout.

Tom Saintfiet's side now look to spring an upset against their West African neighbours as they hunt their first AFCON semi-final since 2013.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Mali v Senegal on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Mali v Senegal?

Mali v Senegal will take place on Friday 9th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Mali v Senegal kick-off time

Mali v Senegal will kick off at 4pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Mali v Senegal on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on E4 from 3:30pm.

The whole tournament will air exclusively across Channel 4, E4, and 4Seven in the UK.

How to live stream Mali v Senegal online

You can live stream the match online via Channel 4 and YouTube.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Mali v Senegal on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Mali v Senegal odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Mali (11/2) Draw (13/5) Senegal (8/13)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.