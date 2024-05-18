While Rob Edwards's emotional reaction to last weekend's gutting defeat to West Ham revealed that the Luton boss knows the writing is on the wall, you would expect his side to put in a shift to give their fans something to shout about in what is likely to be their last Premier League game for at least a year.

Despite failing to match last season's 10th-place finish, Fulham can consider it another productive campaign - especially when you consider Aleksandar Mitrović's departure and speculation over João Palhinha's future threatened to derail their progress.

The Whites could finish as high as 12th if they claim all three points and results go their way, but a four-game winless streak means they head to Kenilworth Road in poor form.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Luton v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Luton v Fulham?

Luton v Fulham will take place on Sunday 19th May 2024.

Luton v Fulham kick-off time

Luton v Fulham will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Luton v Fulham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

Is there a Luton v Fulham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Listen to Luton v Fulham on radio

You can listen to live radio commentary on BBC Three Counties Radio.

BBC Three Counties Radio is available on DAB radio, Freeview and FM 90.4/92.1/94.7/95.5/98.0/103.8/104.5 MHz.

How to watch Luton v Fulham in the USA

You can watch Luton v Fulham live on Peacock at 11am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Luton v Fulham odds

