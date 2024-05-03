With Sheffield United already relegated and both Everton and Brentford safe, two of Luton, Burnley and Nottingham Forest will be playing in the Championship next season.

Luton, who have lost four of their last five in the league, host Everton on Friday before facing West Ham and Fulham in their final two games. Edwards's side will also have their eyes on Burnley hosting Nottingham Forest on the final day of the campaign.

Everton, who were hit with two point deductions this year, confirmed their spot in the Premier League for next season after beating Forest, Liverpool and Brentford in their last three outings.

Sean Dyche's side will be desperate to build on their decent form and take it into next campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Luton v Everton on TV and online.

When is Luton v Everton?

Luton v Everton will take place on Friday 3rd May 2024.

Luton v Everton kick-off time

Luton v Everton will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Luton v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Luton v Everton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Listen to Luton v Everton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Luton v Everton in the USA

You can watch Luton v Everton live on Peacock at 3pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Luton v Everton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Luton (31/20) Draw (13/5) Everton (8/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

