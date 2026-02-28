Liverpool host West Ham United at Anfield on Saturday, as Arne Slot's side aim to keep the pressure on in the race for Champions League football.

Ad

The Reds are sixth in the Premier League, level on points with fifth-place Chelsea and three back from Man Utd in fourth, after Alexis Mac Allister's late winner at Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Arne Slot's side look to be hitting form at just the right time and will want to build up momentum ahead of what is a testing run-in.

West Ham have been in fine fettle themselves in recent weeks and moved two points from safety following last weekend's draw with Bournemouth.

History is against the Hammers, who have lost 17 of their last 20 games against Liverpool and beaten them only once in the last decade.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v West Ham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Liverpool v West Ham

Liverpool v West Ham will take place on Saturday 28 February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v West Ham kick-off time

Liverpool v West Ham will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v West Ham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during the next episode of Match of the Day.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

Is there a Liverpool v West Ham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Liverpool v West Ham on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Liverpool v West Ham odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Liverpool (2/5) Draw (15/4) West Ham (6/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.